In the backdrop of the communal violence in Bangladesh, Tripura Police continues to crackdown against the provocative posts on social media, registering 11 criminal cases against 71 persons, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that strict actions are being taken against those who are trying to create communal disharmony in the society.

The official said that permanent and mobile patrolling security of the religious institutions and places are being enhanced in around 150 mixed populated areas. “Though no fresh incidents of attack and intimidation was reported from anywhere in the state during the past few days, the security forces remained alert to foil any attempt to disturb the communal harmony in the bordering and mixed populated state,” a senior police official said.

Deputy Inspector General (Southern Range) R.G.K. Rao said that police have arrested five persons and served notices to three more for making provocative social media posts.

Another police official said that an attempt was made to create mischief in Naraura Maktab (Masjid) in western Tripura’s Sepahijala District on Wednesday and police have taken prompt action and thwarted the move at initial stage. A criminal case has been registered and investigation is in progress, the official said.

After a few incidents involving the minorities, the north Tripura district authorities had promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in Panisagar and Dharmanagar sub-divisions on October 26 as a precautionary measure, which still continues.

After the series of communal violence in Bangladesh last month more than 50 organisations and political parties including All India Imam’s Council and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have organised rallies in different parts of Tripura condemning the attacks on the minorities in the neighbouring country. These organisations met the officials of Agartala based Bangladesh Assistant High Commission and submitted memoranda addressing the government of the neighbouring country.

The Tripura High Court last week directed the state government to file a detailed report by November 10 on the incidents, if any, involving the religious minorities in Tripura. As per media reports, mob violence erupted in Comilla on October 13 after unconfirmed posts went viral on social media about the alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue, following which Hindu temples were vandalised.

Reports quoting Rana Dasgupta, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad, said in the communal violence in Bangladesh at least six people were killed and many injured, while at least 70 Hindu temples and scores of houses and properties were damaged in six districts across that country.

