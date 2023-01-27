INDIA

Tripura polls: BJP CEC meets to finalise candidates, PM present

The BJP’s Central Election Committee is meeting at the party’s headquarters here to finalise candidates for the February 16 Tripura Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached the party office for the meeting, which will be chaired by party President J.P. Nadda.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma, Union Minister and state MP Pratima Bhoumik, CEC member Om Mathur, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya, and Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Tripura election incharge Dr. Mahesh Sharma are also participating.

According to sources, most of the 60 candidates’ names will be finalised and announced after the meeting. “Strategy will be made to win the election with a majority, and there will be brainstorming on Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections too,” a source said.

While elections in Tripura will be held on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. The results of all three will be declared on March 2.

