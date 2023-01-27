The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to meet here on Friday and finalise its candidates for Tripura State Assembly polls.

Chaired by party’s national president J.P. Nadda, the meeting at the BJP headquarters will finalise the list in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per party sources, a detailed discussion on each candidate took place on Thursday during the core group meeting and a list of candidates prepared for discussion in the CEC meeting.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior leader Jishu, State president Rajiv Bhattacharjee, Election In charge Mahesh Sharma, BJP north east convenor Sambit Patra, former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb, and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik are expected to attend both — the core group as well as the CEC meeting.

Apart from Nadda, PM Modi and the General Secretary organisation, the CEC meeting will be attended by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, B. S. Yediyurappa, Vanathi Srinivasan, Satyanarayan Jatiya and others.

Members, including the members of the Parliamentary Board, will also be there in attendance.

