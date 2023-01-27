INDIA

Tripura polls: BJP CEC to finalise candidates today (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to meet here on Friday and finalise its candidates for Tripura State Assembly polls.

Chaired by party’s national president J.P. Nadda, the meeting at the BJP headquarters will finalise the list in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per party sources, a detailed discussion on each candidate took place on Thursday during the core group meeting and a list of candidates prepared for discussion in the CEC meeting.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior leader Jishu, State president Rajiv Bhattacharjee, Election In charge Mahesh Sharma, BJP north east convenor Sambit Patra, former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb, and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik are expected to attend both — the core group as well as the CEC meeting.

Apart from Nadda, PM Modi and the General Secretary organisation, the CEC meeting will be attended by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, B. S. Yediyurappa, Vanathi Srinivasan, Satyanarayan Jatiya and others.

Members, including the members of the Parliamentary Board, will also be there in attendance.

20230127-132204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hemp-based Diwali recipes

    NCSC says Mumbai Police harassed Sameer Wankhede (IANS Exclusive)

    Monsoon reaches Gujarat, light to moderate rains likely: IMD

    India becomes booming market for hospitality education