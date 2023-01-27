INDIA

Tripura polls: BJP CEC to finalise candidates today

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to meet here on Friday and finalise its candidates for Tripura State Assembly polls.

Chaired by party’s national president J.P. Nadda, the meeting at the BJP headquarters will finalise the list in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per party sources, a detailed discussion on each candidate would take place during the said core group meeting and a short list of candidates prepared to discuss in the CEC meeting.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior leader Jishu, State president Rajiv Bhattacharjee, Election In charge Mahesh Sharma, BJP north east convenor Sambit Patra, former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb, and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik are expected to attend both — the core group as well as the CEC meeting.

Apart from Nadda, PM Modi and the General Secretary organisation, the CEC meeting will be attended by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, B. S. Yediyurappa, Vanathi Srinivasan, Satyanarayan Jatiya and others.

Members, including the members of the Parliamentary Board, will also be there in attendance.

20230127-131403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Award-winning film ‘Sumi’ heads to OTT for Nov 14 release

    Govt liberalises restrictions on geospatial data for map-making

    WBSSC Scam: Two arrested ex-officials remanded to seven-day CBI custody

    DARPG endeavours to preserve important reports