INDIA

Tripura polls: PM Modi urges people to cast votes in record numbers

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the Tripura people to cast their votes in record numbers in the elections to the 60-member state Assembly.

Modi tweeted: “Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise.”

The voting for the Tripura Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning amid tight security measures, election officials said.

Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of polling stations before the voting began.

The polling would continue till 4 p.m. without any break.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said that a total of 259 candidates, including 31 women, are testing their electoral fortunes in the elections.

In all, 28.14 lakh voters, including 13.99 lakh women electorate are eligible to cast their votes in Thursday’s balloting.

20230216-090804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Enormous tragedy’: SC asks Guj HC to hold periodical hearings in...

    Mini gun factory busted in Patna

    India reports 2,202 Covid cases, 27 deaths

    India’s squad for ODI series against West Indies announced, Dhawan to...