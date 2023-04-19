With mercury rising to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in the state affecting the normal lives of people, the Tripura government has put the Health Department on alert, an official said on Wednesday.

The mercury has been hovering between 35-39 degrees Celsius in several northeastern states of Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The current weather condition witnessing a rise in the temperature several notches above for this time of the season has been declared a ‘state disaster’.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has cancelled all leaves with immediate effect, officials said here on Wednesday.

The Tripura government has announced the closure of all the government and government-aided schools in the state for six days from Tuesday.

Schools in some districts of Mizoram, Meghalaya and Manipur have also been closed in view of the high temperatures during the past four-five days.

Tripura government’s Revenue Department’s Additional Secretary M.U. Ahmed said that heat wave, sun stroke and sun burn have been identified as the state specific disasters in Tripura.

He said that the state has been reeling under hot weather conditions since last week and, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar conditions may continue for more days.

Health experts have asked people to avoid exposure to blazing sun and heat which might result in sun strokes, the official said.

Ahmed, in a notification to all the eight District Magistrates and Collectors requested to take necessary steps for management of heat wave, sun stroke, sun burn by conducting extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions, provide drinking water, provision of shades, medical supports and other necessary provisions.

The notification also asked all the DMs to activate the emergency operation centres, Quick Response Teams and other resources, ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areas and to take support from other key agencies as and when required.

The Tripura government’s Health and Family Welfare Department in a separate notification said that considering the prevailing heat wave situation, the competent authority has decided that all leaves except on critical medical conditions/ unavoidable circumstances would be cancelled with immediate effect.

It is anticipated that heat stroke, diarrheal diseases and other communicable diseases may increase due to the prevailing heat wave situation, the notification said, adding that all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, Sub-Divisional Medical Officers, Medical officers in-charge of various hospitals were directed to remain alert and keep strict vigil on the prevailing situation.

The IMD, in a bulletin, said the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 35-39 degrees Celsius across Tripura during the next 5 days and fall slightly thereafter.

People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during the daytime between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sales of various drinks, including tender coconut, juice, cold drinks and ice cream have risen sharply, with local vendors doing brisk business.

The long dry weather has also led to water sources drying up, resulting in a drinking water crisis in hilly, remote rural areas.

Besides, the drying up of water sources has caused problems for farmers in cultivating summer crops in the state.

