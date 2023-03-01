INDIA

Tripura: Security tightened to prevent post poll violence

Security has been beefed up in Tripura ahead of the announcement of the results of February 16 Assembly elections on Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

Central and state security forces have conducted flag marches as well as area domination patrolling, an official said.

Meanwhile, district administration officials have convened hundreds of peace meetings in all the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura to prevent any incidents of violence after the announcement of results.

Tripura Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao visited all the eight districts.

The officials have stressed on maintaining peace and harmony after the declaration of results to the February 16 assembly polls.

The Chief Electoral Officer, District Magistrates of all eight districts, Sub-Divisional Magistrates of all 23 Sub-Divisions and other officials have attended several meetings with the leaders of all political parties, various organisations, along with influential personalities and senior citizens.

A senior police officer said on the directions of the Election Commission, the authorities have further tightened the security along the 856-km long India-Bangladesh border with Tripura and inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram.

Other security measures taken include, mobile patrolling during evening and night hours, checking of vehicles, hotels and CCTV monitoring.

