Tripura serves Vit C-enriched fruit juices to fight corona

Agartala, July 4 (IANS) The Tripura government started free distribution of vitamin-C-enriched pineapple and lemon juice among the people in urban areas to increase their immunity against Covid-19, here on Saturday.

Launching the month-long Mukhyamantri Corona Pratirodh Abhiyan, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced one-day total lockdown in Tripura on Sunday.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 1,534 with one death. Of this, 324 are active cases. “With the return of thousands of natives from different parts of the country, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased,” he said.

He urged people to give ginger and Tulsi leaves mixed hot water to their parents and aged people at homes during the lockdown.

Deb, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare Department, said the government would spend Rs 1 crore on the public immunity boosting programme, to be carried out every Saturday this month.

The scheme was implemented at 316 locations during the day by self-help groups (SHGs), municipal corporations and municipal councils. Teams of the National Urban Livelihood Mission will monitor the scheme for effective implementation.

“While the scheme will help increase people’s immunity, over 300 farmers will be able to sell pineapples and lemons at reasonable prices,” the Chief Minister said and added, a healthy society was must for the socio-economic development of any state.

Tripura produces 1.40 lakh tonnes of exotic and juicy varieties of pineapples — Kew and Queen.

President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018 announced the “Queen” pineapple as Tripura’s state fruit. The state has exported the vitamin-C-enriched fruits to the UAE, Bangladesh and several other countries in the last few years.

–IANS

sc/pcj