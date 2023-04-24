INDIA

Tripura sets up first Crime Branch Police Station for eco offences, drugs cases

The Tripura government on Monday set up the first ever Crime Branch Police Station (CBPS) to investigate cases on economic offences, serious crime, drugs and narcotics related offences.

The CBPS was inaugurated by Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan in Agartala. The CBPS has jurisdiction all over the state of Tripura, a police spokesman said.

After getting the approval from the competent authority, the CBPS would conduct inquiries on economic offences, serious crime and offences under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Tripura current has 83 police stations, including 8 all women police stations

20230424-223402

