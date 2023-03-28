INDIA

Tripura to set up ADB-funded 120 MW gas-based power plant

NewsWire
0
0

The Tripura government would set up a 120 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), top officials said here on Tuesday.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) Managing Director Debasish Sarkar said that a gas based thermal power project in Rokhia under Sepahijala district would be upgraded from 63 MW to 120 MW under “Capacity Augmentation” system.

“Initial cost of the power project was Rs 770 crore, now it has increased to Rs 840 crore. The ADB would provide funding in an 80:20 ratio. Central and state governments would also contribute to the project,” Sarkar told IANS.

He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the power project for which a global e-tender has already been invited.

Sarkar said that this power project would not only be more techno-economically viable but also it would generate eco-friendly power. Most importantly, it would reduce the generation cost and thus, it would help in reducing the power tariff of the consumers.

Earlier the ADB had agreed to provide Rs 1,925 crore under the “Tripura Power Generation Upgradation and Distribution Reliability Improvement Project”.

Sarkar said that presently, the TSECL has the total outstanding amount of Rs 566.82 crore. With a view to collect this outstanding amount, TSECL has enhanced spot collection facility to a great extent, door to door persuasion to the consumers going on, and some more digital facilities initiated like UPI, Bidyutbandhu App and web portal are also introduced.

Moreover, to increase the billing percentage with accuracy and quality through capturing of photographs of energy meter readings, the TSECL has engaged new energy billing agencies across Tripura.

20230328-220602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedantu launches live platform to transform online classes

    MediBuddy, HCL to support India’s Covid mitigation efforts

    Restore flights from Punjab to Nanded Sahib: Harsimrat Badal

    Arrested Gujarat IAS officer sent to CBI custody