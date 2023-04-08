INDIA

Tripura woman killed on suspicion of being a ‘witch’, eight arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Eight people have been arrested on the charges of kidnapping and killing a 45-year-old tribal woman suspecting her to be a “witch” in Tripura’s Khowai district, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the accused kidnapped Kaushalya Ghatwal, hacked her to death and dumped her body in an abandoned safety tank at Lengtibari village under Champahoar police station.

The incident occurred on Thursday night and the police recovered the body and arrested all the eight accused late on Friday.

The accused included the victim’s in-laws and husband, who is the prime accused in the case.

Police spokesman and Assistant Inspector General of police Jyotisman Das Chowdhury said the local court has sent the accused to three-day police custody.

Witchcraft and witch-hunting, black magic are prevalent in the northeastern region, mostly among the tribals, who constitute around 28 per cent of the 45.58 million population (2011 Census) in the northeastern states.

Stringent laws and campaigns against witch-hunts and related killings have reduced substantially but still it prevails in some of the tribal communities in the northeast region and majority of witch-hunting victims are women.

20230408-123203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal brings old pension scheme for existing, future employees

    Versatility in squad will allow us to play different kinds of...

    Maasai warriors swap killing lions for collecting trophies in ‘Olympics’

    Jaipur Mayor gives call to ‘go green’ this Holi