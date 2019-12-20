Tripura’s per capita income set to cross national average: CM

Agartala, Jan 3 (IANS) With the series of pro-active economic measures taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party led state government, Tripura’s per capita income will cross the national average in the current fiscal (2019-20), said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

According to official documents, the per capita income of Tripura was Rs 1,13,467 in 2018-19 against the net national per capita income estimated to be Rs 1,25,397.

While addressing an official function here on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister said that besides the urban areas, the rural areas of Tripura are also developing economically following which the per capita income has increased substantially and it is expected to cross Rs 1,50,000 at the end of the 2019-20 financial year.

“The main role of the state government is to achieve self sufficiency of resources and self reliance in vital sectors,” he said and emphasised on generating income through Self Help Groups (SHGs), cooperatives, micro, small and medium industries.

“The state is developing various infrastructure paving the way for increasing employment generation for the common people. Tripura received 13 prizes at the national level in just twenty months of BJP governance for its outstanding performance in the field of rural development,” said Deb.

He asked the authorities to take the initiative to commercialise the products of SHGs of the state as it plays a vital role in the creation of employment opportunities and socio-economic development of the rural and tribal areas.

The state government, Deb said, is giving highest priority to the development of rural areas and the state has already achieved noticeable success in terms of implementing various schemes including MGNREGA.

He said, “To achieve ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas’ goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP led state government is committed to provide facilities of various schemes to all, irrespective of political affiliations.”

Under the present government those living even in remote and rural areas of the state have received electricity connections through the Soubhagya Yojana and it is the actual Gram Swaraj and good governance.

Explaining the initiatives taken by the present government to bring economic benefits to the farmers of the state, the Chief Minister said, “Queen variety of pineapple produced in Tripura is now known across the country and abroad. The pineapple growers, who had been facing severe losses following the apathy of the previous government, started earning profits after the steps taken by the BJP government.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function organised in connection with the 15th “Saras Fair”, where producers, artisans and weavers, handicrafts and handloom makers, craftspersons, SHGs and NGOs of nine states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa besides Tripura and the Union Territory of J-K have set up stalls and displayed a variety of products.

–IANS

sc/rt/bg