Actor Trishaan Maini is thrilled about making his debut on the small screen with the show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ and credits his accomplishment to Ganpati.

He said: “As an actor doing TV was in my mind the time I started my career. I feel this medium has got a really big reach. Though the youth enjoys watching digital platforms, TV is entertaining every age group.”

“I’m really thrilled about making my debut on TV with a beautiful team and renowned producer Sandip (Sikcand) sir. There is so much I can learn from him. I feel all those opportunities I’m enjoying today could become only possible with the blessings of my bappa.”

Talking about his role in the show, he added: “I’m playing Vivek, who happens to be Indu’s (lead actress Sayli Salunkhe) best friend. He is along with her in every up and down and is very supportive. He is also an obedient son and a loyal lover in the show.”

Trishaan started his acting career with Bollywood film ‘Sarbjit’, and later also featured in web series ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Revealing his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration plans, he said: “I’m following the ritual of bringing bappa home for three years now. I enjoy his stay in my house. He brings so much positivity, peace and happiness. We perform puja offering prayers and aarti and later in the evening my friends join me for prasad and do Ganpati darshan.”

20220831-151203