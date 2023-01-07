In a scathing attack, the Catholic Church Trissur dioceses has concluded that the Pinarayi Vijayan governance has turned Kerala into a land where glory to God and peace for people have vanished.

This has been the topic of its editorial in the Church’s New Year issue of its publication.

The title “The role of the government is to provide peace” tells the tale of its discontentment towards the Vijayan government.

It describes the prime reason for this that the Vijayan government has moved away from the people and protests over proposed Vizhinjam port, buffer zone and back door appointments have created a serious dent on the governance.

It points out that the Vijayan government’s skewed decisions is presenting doom to the people and creating unrest among them and it’s happening because decision makers are unable to sense the wants and needs of the people here.

It ends by saying that things have to change. If not, the dreams of a ‘New Kerala’ will remain only a dream.

