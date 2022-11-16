Trodat Marking, India’s largest self-inking and pre-inking stamp maker, recently conducted raids at the factory premises and corporate office of Kivi Markings based in Mumbai pursuant to court orders, which unearthed large scale counterfeit activities in the self-inking stamp market.

Trodat, through their lawyers, ORTIS Law Offices, a law firm based out of New Delhi and Ahmedabad, had filed a patent infringement suit before the Commercial Court, Saket, New Delhi against Kivi Markings, who were allegedly using the patented technology of Trodat to manufacture and sell counterfeit stamps.

Trodat claims that such counterfeit products are manufactured using its patented technology and are sold by the counterfeiters at lower prices, thereby hampering Trodat’s market base. Trodat successfully obtained an interim order from the Commercial Court which led to the conduct of surprise raids by court-appointed Commissioners at Vasai East, Mumbai and Goregaon, Mumbai, which are respectively the plant and office of Kivi.

The raids have resulted in discovery of thousands of cheap and low-quality stamps which allegedly infringe Trodat’s patented technology. It is also understood that Trodat India, part of Austria-based Tro Group, is determined to seek such remedial actions against other counterfeit manufacturers as per the laws of land.

Such actions only further highlight the counterfeiting activities which plague the Indian markets in almost all consumer segments and only result in duping of innocent consumers of quality.

