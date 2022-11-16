BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Trodat Marking India Pvt Ltd busts fake/counterfeit stamps racket in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Trodat Marking, India’s largest self-inking and pre-inking stamp maker, recently conducted raids at the factory premises and corporate office of Kivi Markings based in Mumbai pursuant to court orders, which unearthed large scale counterfeit activities in the self-inking stamp market.

Trodat, through their lawyers, ORTIS Law Offices, a law firm based out of New Delhi and Ahmedabad, had filed a patent infringement suit before the Commercial Court, Saket, New Delhi against Kivi Markings, who were allegedly using the patented technology of Trodat to manufacture and sell counterfeit stamps.

Trodat claims that such counterfeit products are manufactured using its patented technology and are sold by the counterfeiters at lower prices, thereby hampering Trodat’s market base. Trodat successfully obtained an interim order from the Commercial Court which led to the conduct of surprise raids by court-appointed Commissioners at Vasai East, Mumbai and Goregaon, Mumbai, which are respectively the plant and office of Kivi.

The raids have resulted in discovery of thousands of cheap and low-quality stamps which allegedly infringe Trodat’s patented technology. It is also understood that Trodat India, part of Austria-based Tro Group, is determined to seek such remedial actions against other counterfeit manufacturers as per the laws of land.

Such actions only further highlight the counterfeiting activities which plague the Indian markets in almost all consumer segments and only result in duping of innocent consumers of quality.

20221116-193404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI calls for targeted policy support for export

    IT raids on 2 Chennai-based groups reveal Rs 1k cr undisclosed...

    Moratorium under IBC applicable to corporate debtor, not its promoters: SC

    General insurers close FY22 with 11% growth