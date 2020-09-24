Trooper injured as militants snatch weapons in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured and his service rifle was snatched away after motorcycle borne militants shot at him from close range in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, officials said.

The injured CRPF trooper has been rushed to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Additional police parties have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

A search operation has been launched at Chadoora where the incident took place.

–IANS

zi/in