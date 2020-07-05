Trooper injured in Kashmir IED blast

Srinagar, July 5 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force convoy was once again targeted by militants in J&K’s Pulwama area on Sunday, in which a trooper was injured .

“A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow,” the J&K police tweeted.

The low intensity blast of the Improvised Explosive Device was carried out by the suspected terrorists moments after a CRPF convoy passed through Gangoo village in South Kashmir.

The explosion caused panic in the area. Additional security forces have reached the spot that has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

–IANS

