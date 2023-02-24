WORLD

Tropical cyclone Freddy leaves at least 7 dead in Madagascar

The death toll from the tropical cyclone Freddy in Madagascar has risen to seven, and more than 13,000 people have been displaced, the National Disaster Risk Management Office (BNGRC) said.

According to the BNGRC, 68,809 people were affected in seven regions, including more than 13,000 people who have been displaced; more than 12,000 houses were flooded or damaged, and 1,206 others were destroyed, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We and our humanitarian partners are supporting the government in the response and have started providing assistance to some 7,000 people who were evacuated from their homes,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The spokesman also said humanitarian workers will begin distributing cash and education assistance next week.

The tropical cyclone made landfall on the southeastern coast of the Indian Ocean island country on Tuesday evening before moving toward the southwest.

After crossing Madagascar, Freddy headed into the Mozambican Channel and is expected to restrengthen before landing in Mozambique.

