The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a tropical cyclone is likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal around October 23 or 24.

In a statement, the IMD’s Bhubaneswar Centre said that cyclonic circulation formed over south Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood on Monday now lay over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood.

Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, it said.

The system is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal subsequently, the Met Centre predicted.

There will be no major weather but there is possibility of isolated rainfall activity over Odisha upto October 23 morning.

Speaking to reporters, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the prevailing weather system is likely to take the shape of a cyclone around October 23 or 24.

However, he said: “We have not predicted the intensity and possible area of landfall of the impending cyclone as it is yet to take the shape of a low pressure area.”

The IMD is closely monitoring the system, he added.

Under the influence of above mentioned anticipated system squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over deep sea areas of westcentral adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 22 morning.

So, the weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas of westcentral adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 22 morning onwards till further notice.

