Tropical storm Noru triggers flooding in Laos

NewsWire
Typhoon Noru, which has weakened and been downgraded to a tropical storm, has made landfall in Laos and caused flooding in southern Attapeu province.

The weather bureau warned that there would be more heavy rains and flooding in other areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to a report by the Lao National Radio, a large number of people had been affected by the storm and some 300 houses were believed to have been inundated in Sanxay district in Attapeu, some 560 km southeast of capital Vientiane, but full reports on the situation were still being compiled, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 2,000 people had taken refuge in shelters and had moved away from swollen rivers.

Flooding had also destroyed fishponds and damaged irrigation systems, schools, power lines, healthcare facilities, roads and other infrastructure.

Local authorities were continuing to collect information about the extent of the damage.

The Ministry of National Defence had mobilised about 40,000 soldiers with vehicles and boats to assist with rescue and relief operations if necessary.

The Lao authorities urged all dams around the country to closely monitor the situation and prepare an emergency plan, especially for those whose reservoirs are nearly full.

Heavy rainfall in Laos in August triggered floods that damaged houses and infrastructure and inundated hundreds of hectares of farmland in many provinces and Vientiane.

