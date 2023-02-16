Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Thursday said that it has fixed the “trouble” that many iOS users experienced earlier, and hoped things would be back to normal now.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: “Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now.”

User reports peaked at more than 8,700 on the online outage monitor website Downdetector.

According to the outage monitor website, over 85 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 8 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection.

Taking to the platform, several users reported the issue.

While one user asked, “is Twitter down or did I get suspended,” another said, “why is Twitter down AGAIN. you are running this app into the GROUND Elon.”

Last week, the micro-blogging platform had suffered a massive outage when several users globally, including in India, reported having issues while posting a tweet and sending direct messages (DMs).

After receiving multiple reports of the outage, the company had posted from its @TwitterSupport account stating, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

Later, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had said that the platform was facing “multiple internal and external issues simultaneously” and would be “fully back on track later tonight”.

