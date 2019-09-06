Trouble for Kamal Nath as MHA to reopen 1984 riot cases

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi’s Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

“A big victory for Akali Dal. SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in 1984 Sikh genocide. Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen and consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath,” he said in a tweet.

Sirsa, who is the President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said that a Special Investigation Team was investigating allegations against Nath.

“I thank the SIT for reopening the case. I request the people who were an eyewitness to Kamal Nath killing Sikhs to come forward and become a witness, there is no need to be scared,” he said.

Sirsa also lashed out at the Congress over continuance of Kamal Nath as Chief Minister despite his alleged involvement in the 1984 riots targeting the Sikh community.

Briefing media, he urged Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi to seek his resignation so that Sikhs get justice for 1984 riots near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj here.

