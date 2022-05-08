INDIA

Trouble in Apna Dal (K) as Pankaj Patel quits

The Apna Dal (K), led by Krishna Patel, a Samajwadi Party (SP) ally, is facing trouble within.

Pankaj Patel, husband of Pallavi Patel who defeated Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu in the recent Assembly polls, has resigned from the party and the post of general secretary which he held.

Sources said that Pankaj Patel had resigned following differences with his mother-in-law and party president Krishna Patel.

This is not the first time that there has been trouble in the family of late Dr Sonelal Patel, the founder of Apna Dal.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel had formed Apna Dal (S) following differences with her mother and sister Pallavi Patel while her mother led the Apna Dal (K).

Last year, Aman Patel, the third sister, had accused Pallavi Patel of usurping their father’s property and had even written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP in this regard.

