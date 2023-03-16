ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Troy Kotsur to receive Spotlight award at ReelAbilities Film Festival

The ReelAbilities Film Festival returns for its 15th year, as the largest film festival in the US dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation for the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of people with disabilities.

The festival announced Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur as the 2023 Spotlight Award recipient, as well as listed the festival’s lineup, which includes 10 features and 24 shorts, from nine countries, reports Variety.

Features include ‘Unidentified Objects’,’Being Michelle’, ‘Jasmine Is a Star’, ‘No Ordinary Campaign’, ‘Pushing Boundaries’, ‘The Quiet Epidemic’, ‘Shadow’, ‘Straighten Up and Fly Right’, ‘Upside Down’ and Okay! (The ASD Band Film).”

The 24 shorts are divided into five categories: Out of the Box, Mental Health, Family Friendly, The Art of Living and With an Edge.

The festival will be held from April 27 to May 3 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. Opening Night tickets went on sale on March 15, and festival tickets will go on sale on March 30.

“ReelAbilities believes in highlighting impactful and creative storytelling as a powerful tool to engage and create change for both those who know nothing about the disability community and those who live it every day,” said founder Isaac Zablocki.

“We are proud to feature authentic and first-person stories that bring these underserved images to the surface in the most responsible and engaging manner.”

The event is sponsored by Pfizer, the Loreen Arbus Foundation, F.Y.Eye, J.E.&Z.B. Butler Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Nielsen Foundation, Mayor’s Office for Media & Entertainment, Vimeo, Amazon, AMC Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery and many more.

