TRS leader arrested for attack on woman forest officer

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) Telangana Police arrested a leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after a woman forest officer was injured in an attack by him and his followers in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday.

Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman K. Krishna Rao and his followers were booked for attempt to murder, damaging vehicle and for preventing a government official from discharging her duty.

The TRS leader and his followers, including farmers rained blows with sticks on Forest Range Officer (FRO) C. Anita standing on a tractor.

The incident occurred in Sarsala village in Kagaznagar ‘mandal’ (block) when a group of Forest Department personnel reached there to make preparations for ‘Haritaharam’, a plantation programme of the state government.

When the Forest officials reached the village in a tractor to begin their work to level the ground, Rao and his followers tried to stop them. Rao also had an argument with the officials.

Even as Anita was explaining that they were following the instructions of the government, she was attacked with sticks.

The Forest Range Officer suffered bleeding injuries before other officers and police could intervene. She was admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Krishna Rao, who is the brother of local TRS MLA K. Konappa, resigned as ZP Vice-chairman.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao took serious note of the incident and directed officials to take action against those involved.

District Superintendent of Police Malla Reddy visited Kagaznagar and called on the injured official at the hospital.

–IANS

ms/pgh/