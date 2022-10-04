INDIA

TRS leader distributes live chicken, liquor to celebrate launch of national party

A live chicken and a liquor bottle for everyone! This is what a TRS leader distributed among some locals in Warangal on Tuesday ahead of the launch of the national party by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Standing under huge cut-outs of KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, and his son K.T. Rama Rao, local leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajanala Srihari was seen personally distributing chicken and liquor bottles to people in in Warangal.

Several people, mostly daily-wage workers, queued up to receive the gifts from Srihari, who is celebrating the proposed launch of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by KCR.

Srihari said he wants to see KCR as the Prime Minister and KTR as the Chief Minister.

After the video of the distribution of gifts went viral on social media, political rivals took a dig at TRS while many netizens also decried the act by the TRS leader.

Terming BRS as ‘Bottles Rashtra Samithi’, Telangana Congress said the election symbol of BRS should not be ‘car’ but ‘quarter’.

“Dear India, see this, this is what Desh ka Neta will also do at a national scale if he comes… My goodness,” tweeted Vijay Gopal, an anti-corruption activist.

The TRS is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting of its legislators and other top leaders on Wednesday, where KCR is likely to announce the decision to convert TRS into BRS.

Meanwhile, several leaders of TRS in different parts of the state offered prayers for the success of the proposed national party.

