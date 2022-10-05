A crucial meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) began here Wednesday noon to take a decision on converting itself into a national party.

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao was presiding over the extended general body meeting of the party at its headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

The meeting, being attended by state ministers, MPs, state legislators and other leaders, will pass a resolution converting TRS into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan and other leaders of the two parties were also attending the meeting at the invitation of KCR.

A total of 283 delegates including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, district party presidents and chairpersons of corporations were attending the meeting.

During the meeting, KCR is likely to highlight the aims and objectives of floating the national party. Leaders of JD (S) and VCK are also likely to address the meeting to pledge their support.

After passing of the resolution, KCR will host lunch for the invitees. He is scheduled to address a news conference in the evening, where he will formally make the announcement about the new political entity.

A festive atmosphere and excitement gripped Telangana Bhavan. Banners, flexis and posters hailing KCR’s entry into national politics have been put up on roads around the TRS headquarters and at other places in the city.

TRS leaders and workers in Hyderabad and other parts of the state were celebrating the occasion with special prayers on the occasion of Dussehra for the success of BRS.

The resolution to be adopted at the meeting with the signatures of the participants will be submitted to the Election Commission of India on Thursday for registration of the party. The party is likely to retain its pink colour and election symbol of car.

After receiving the nod from the Election Commission, the pink party will field its candidate as BRS’ nominee for the by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana. The last date for filing nominations is October 14.

KCR is also likely to announce TRS candidate for the by-election on Wednesday.

While KCR is likely to be the president of the national party, his son and cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao, who is currently the working president of TRS, is expected to be appointed as the president of Telangana unit of BRS.

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, who is general secretary of TRS, is likely to be the national general secretary of the new party.

It was in 2001 that KCR had floated TRS to revive the movement for separate statehood to Telangana. After achieving the goal in 2014 following a 13-year-long struggle, he formed the first government in the new state and retained power in 2018.

