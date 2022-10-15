INDIA

TRS, MIM slams Modi government over India slipping on hunger index

NewsWire
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have slammed the Narendra Modi government over Indian slipping further on Global Hunger Index (GHI).

“Yet another day & yet another amazing achievement of the NPA government,” tweeted TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao taunted the government, terming to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as “NPA (Non Performing Alliance)” government.

“India slipped from 101st to 107th rank in the Global Hunger Index. Instead of accepting failure, am sure BJP jokers will dismiss the report as anti-Indian now,” wrote Rao, who is also state minister for industry, commerce and information technology.

KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, was reacting to a report that on GHI, India fares worse than all countries in South Asia barring war-torn Afghanistan.

According to the report, India ranks below Sri Lanka (64), Nepal (81), Bangladesh (84) and Pakistan (99).

KTR also retweeted a tweet by a TRS leader, who pointed out that in 2014, India was ranked at 55 in GHI and it has now slipped to 107.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted that India is the second worst on GHI in south Asia.

The MP from Hyderabad said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi can blame Mughals, under his rule, 69 per cent of child deaths were due to malnutrition. “Hungry Indians increased from 19 crore to 35 crore. Over 50 per cent kids Aand women are anaemic. But government has done zilch,” Owaisi wrote.

