The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy in connection with a case of alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ruling party MLA appeared before the ED officials at the agency’s regional office in Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy is a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Ibrahimpatnam constituency near Hyderabad. He is also the president of Rangareddy district unit of the TRS.

According to sources, the MLA was booked by the ED for violating FEMA. He was served notice by the ED on Monday directing him to appear before it for questioning.

Kishan Reddy was grilled by the ED officials. He was reportedly questioned about his bank transactions.

Kishan Reddy, one of the important leaders of the ruling party, has been playing an active role for the ruling party in its campaign for upcoming by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, former MLA and Congress leader Malreddy Ranga Reddy has demanded that Kishan Reddy should be arrested and strict action should be taken against him as per law. He claimed that Kishan Reddy’s wrongdoings were coming to light one after the other.

Ranga Reddy alleged that the TRS MLA encroached upon the lands of Dalits and poor and sent crores of rupees abroad. The Congress leader also claimed that Kishan Reddy was also involved in playing casinos.

