TRS names candidate for Huzurnagar Assembly by-poll

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (IANS) The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), here on Saturday, named S. Saidi Reddy its candidate for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat, hours after the Election Commission announced by-election on October 21.

Soon after the poll panel announced the election schedule, Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao convened a meeting of party leaders and decided to field Saidi Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested the vote in December 2018.

The by-election has been necessitated by resignation of N. Uttam Kumar Reddy from the Assembly following his election to the Lok Sabha.

In Assembly elections, Kumar Reddy, also the Congress Telangana unit chief, had defeated Saidi Reddy by 7,466 votes.

The opposition Congress is yet to decide its candidate for the by-election with infighting coming to the fore in the last few days.

Kumar Reddy is keen to field his wife Padmavathi Reddy, who lost the Assembly election from the Kodad constituency. But party’s state working president Revanth Reddy is not in favour of naming her as the candidate.

