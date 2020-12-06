TRS supports call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Dec 8

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) also extended support on Sunday to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers’ unions on December 8 to oppose and seek repeal of three new central farm legislations.

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the TRS rank and file would participate actively to make the proposed shutdown a success.

Several trade unions and political parties, including the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinamool Congress and the Left parties have already announced their support to the countrywide shutdown.

KCR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, justified the support by stating that the farmers are agitating through lawful means against the Centre’s farm laws.

He recalled that the TRS had opposed the farm Bills in Parliament in September as they were allegedly aimed at harming the interests of Indian farmers.

The TRS chief felt that there was need to continue the agitation till the new legislations were withdrawn.

He also appealed to the people to stand by farmers and make the bandh successful.

KCR had earlier said that the farm laws would benefit the corporates and adversely impact the farmers.

“For public consumption, it was mentioned in the Bills that the farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country. But in reality, the Bills will enable the traders to go anywhere in the country to buy the produce. The Bills will also help the corporate lobby to spread in all corners of the country and thus pave the way for private traders,” he had said.

Farmers are demanding the withdrawal of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

As the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the Centre remained inconclusive on Saturday, the sixth round is scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 9.

–IANS

ms/tsb