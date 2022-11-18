INDIA

TRS workers attack BJP MP Arvind’s house in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers attacked residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Hyderabad on Friday in protest against some personal remarks made by him against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his daughter and party MLC K. Kavitha.

The ruling party workers barged into the Nizamabad MP’s house in Banjara Hills, broke window panes and ransacked the furniture.

They raised slogans against Arvind and burnt his effigy. They vent their anger over Aravind’s personal comments against KCR and Kavitha.

The police personnel tried to prevent the TRS workers who were carrying the TRS flags. Some of them managed to barge into the house and attacked window panes with stones and sticks.

Arvind was not present at his house. One of the security personnel sustained a minor injury.

About 30 TRS workers were arrested by the police.

The ruling party workers were protesting against Arvind’s remarks. The MP from Nizamabad also claimed that Kavitha telephoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to join the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the BJP MP alleged that TRS goons attacked his house on the direction of KCR, KTR and Kavitha. “TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus,” tweeted Arvind, who tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

20221118-125403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram police to introduce E-Beat system to prevent crime

    Foreign exchange reserves fall $897mn to $572.98bn in week ending Aug...

    Health Ministry notifies new specified warnings for tobacco products

    Mamata Banerjee likely to go to Mumbai in December