INDIA

Truck driver charred to death in J&K’s Anantnag

By NewsWire
A truck driver was charred to death on Tuesday after a high voltage electric wire fell on his truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said the high voltage electric wire fell on the truck in the Qazigund area of Anantnag district during the night intervening March 7 and 8.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

However, the vehicle was completely gutted and the driver was found dead.

“We have not yet identified the truck driver. We will inform his family once we identify him”, police said.

20220308-091202

