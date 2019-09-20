Truck driver faces charges in deadly multi-vehicle crash

A 34-year-old truck driver is facing charges in a deadly multi-vehicle crash on the QEW near Oakville on August 22.

In all a total of eight vehicles were involved in the crash that sent seven people to hospital and killed 34-year-old Elena Kulikova of Niagara Falls, Ont.

They say Kulikova’s vehicle was pinned between a concrete barrier and a transport truck that burst into flames.

Police say they’ve now laid charges against the man who was driving the truck at the time.

The man from Mississauga is charged with one count each of causing death by criminal negligence and dangerous operation causing death. -CINEWS