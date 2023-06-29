INDIA

Truck driver lynched in Bihar’s Saran

NewsWire
0
0

A truck driver was lynched by a mob in Bihar’s Saran district late on Wednesday night after they found the vehicle was carrying bones of animals to a factory, police said.

Truck driver Jaharuddin, 55, of Majhwalia village under Gaura outpost was on the way to Nagara bone dust factory in the district.

While on the way to the factory, there was some technical problems in the vehicle as they reached Khori Pakad village under Jalalpur police station and Jaharuddin and his helper and some labourers were trying to fix them.

“At the same time, some local residents assembled there and asked them about the materials laden on the truck. When they replied that the bones of animals are in the truck and it is going to the factory in Nagara, they started beating them,” said Haider, the owner of the bone factory.

“While the helper and other labourers managed to flee from the spot, Jaharuddin failed as he was having an iron rod installed in his leg and was unable to run. The mob brutally beat him until he died on the spot. The local police of Jalalpur also reached the spot but they did not intervene in the matter. The violent mob blamed the truck driver for being a Muslim and doing the business of bones and flesh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha,” he added.

“The helper and other employees were frightened after the way Jaharudding was lynched. They have informed me about the incident,” he said.

Following the incident, Sadar SDM and the SDPO reached the spot to investigate the matter.

2023062931459

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fresh case against Anubrata Mondal: State police yet to record victim’s...

    Delhi HC restrains publication of ex-Hockey India coach Marijne’s book

    Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress gets ‘hockey stick & ball’ as party...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin nominates Tina, calls her ‘fake’, ‘buri...