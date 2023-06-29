A truck driver was lynched by a mob in Bihar’s Saran district late on Wednesday night after they found the vehicle was carrying bones of animals to a factory, police said.

Truck driver Jaharuddin, 55, of Majhwalia village under Gaura outpost was on the way to Nagara bone dust factory in the district.

While on the way to the factory, there was some technical problems in the vehicle as they reached Khori Pakad village under Jalalpur police station and Jaharuddin and his helper and some labourers were trying to fix them.

“At the same time, some local residents assembled there and asked them about the materials laden on the truck. When they replied that the bones of animals are in the truck and it is going to the factory in Nagara, they started beating them,” said Haider, the owner of the bone factory.

“While the helper and other labourers managed to flee from the spot, Jaharuddin failed as he was having an iron rod installed in his leg and was unable to run. The mob brutally beat him until he died on the spot. The local police of Jalalpur also reached the spot but they did not intervene in the matter. The violent mob blamed the truck driver for being a Muslim and doing the business of bones and flesh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha,” he added.

“The helper and other employees were frightened after the way Jaharudding was lynched. They have informed me about the incident,” he said.

Following the incident, Sadar SDM and the SDPO reached the spot to investigate the matter.

