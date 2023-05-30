A six-year-old boy, who was sleeping in the open in North Goa’s Siolim area, died after a truck ran over him, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said the incident happened on Monday evening and the minor boy, Sanadi Viresh Lamani from Karnataka, succumbed to the injuries.

The victim’s parents, who are labourers, were working for underground cabling work in the same area, where the accident occurred.

Police said that truck was stationed in a private property and while backing ran over the minor boy.

According to sources hot-mix carpeting of the road had commenced at Sodiem in Siolim and the truck had come with asphalt material.

Mapusa police has registered an offence under sections 279, 304-A of the Indian Penal Code against the driver Sudesh Virnodkar, 50, a resident of Siolim.

Police are further investigating the case.

