Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced that a ceremony will be held in Ottawa for King Charles’s coronation on May 6, 2023.

“His Majesty has a long history and a special relationship with Canada, and we look forward to celebrating his Coronation in May. In addition to the ceremony in Ottawa, I invite Canadians to take part in events and activities that will take place in their communities to mark this important occasion,” Trudeau said in a statement. “Together, we look to the future and the continued betterment of the Commonwealth and its people.”

The event will include speeches, artistic performances, and special unveilings, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Dignitaries from the Table of Precedence of Canada, including members of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, eminent Canadians, and individuals with ties to causes dear to His Majesty will be in attendance.

Details on how to watch the Canadian ceremony in Ottawa will be provided in the coming weeks.

King Charles’ coronation in the United Kingdom will take place at Westminster Abbey, in London, on the same day. It will be followed by various public events on May 7 and 8, 2023, including a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. The Canadian delegation attending the Coronation Service will be announced in the coming weeks.

On May 6 and 7, 2023, Canadians will celebrate the King’s Coronation in communities across the country. They will also be invited to take part in activities organized at Rideau Hall, where they will be able to visit the Residence of the Governor General and learn more about the Canadian Crown.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy, and The King is Canada’s Head of State.

His Majesty and the Queen Consort, then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, last visited Canada in 2022 as part of a three-day Royal Tour, with stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne.