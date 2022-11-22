Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Monday, announced the appointment of three independent senators to fill vacancies for Ontario.

“Today, I welcome Dr. Sharon Burey, Mr. Andrew Cardozo, and Rear-Admiral Rebecca Patterson as Parliament’s newest independent senators,” Trudeau said in a statement. “I know that their rich experiences, diverse perspectives, and passion for public service will help them be strong voices for all Ontarians.”

Dr. Sharon Burey is a pediatrician and recognized health advocacy and policy leader for the health and well-being of children in Ontario. She was also the first woman of colour to hold the position of President of the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario. Burey has received numerous awards and honours for her medical, community, and advocacy work.

Andrew Cardozo is a recognized expert on public policy, a columnist, and artist. His public policy areas of expertise span Canadian government and politics, multiculturalism, anti-racism, diversity and equity, broadcasting and cultural policy, and skills development, especially the future of work. He is the recipient of several awards, including the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal.

Rear-Admiral Rebecca Patterson is a Canadian Armed Forces leader, Defence Champion for Women, and the first person with a military nursing background to ever lead at the rank of Flag (General) Officer. She is currently serving as Director General, Culture Change, Chief Professional Conduct and Culture, where she coordinates the whole-of-Defence policy approach to support Canada’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security. Rear-Admiral Patterson is an Officer in the Order of Military Merit and the recipient of numerous other honours and awards, including the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Medal.

Burey, Cardozo, and Patterson were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. This process ensures senators are independent, reflect Canada’s diversity, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.