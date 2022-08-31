Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced a minor shuffle in his cabinet.

Following Minister Filomena Tassi’s request to spend more time in Southern Ontario due to family reasons, two ministers will swap roles. The inner circle remains the same.

Tassi who is currently Minister of Public Services and Procurement, becomes the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), a statement from the PMO announced. Minister Tassi became Minister of Public Services and Procurement in 2021, after serving as Minister of Seniors, and then Minister of Labour.

Helena Jaczek, currently Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, replaces Tassi as Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced that changes had been made to the membership of Cabinet committees to coincide with changes to the Ministry.