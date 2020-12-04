Trudeau govt’s fall fiscal update outlines more spending, deficit to exceed $381 billion

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on Monday, released the fall economic statement outlining the Liberal government’s fiscal plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s economic recovery from it.

“Our government’s plan is focused on fighting this pandemic, supporting Canadians and ensuring that once the virus is defeated we can invest in growth and jobs for everyone,” said Minister Freeland. “We will do whatever it takes to help Canadians through this crisis. We will invest in every necessary public health measure. We will support Canadians and Canadian businesses in a way that is targeted and effective. And we will ensure the Canadian economy that emerges from this pandemic is greener, more inclusive, more innovative, and more competitive than the one that preceded it, with a stronger, more resilient middle class.”

To ensure a robust and resilient recovery, the government is preparing to invest up to $100 billion over the next three fiscal years – roughly valued at between 3 to 4 per cent of GDP. “This stimulus will help accelerate our economic recovery, and will be deployed at a time when the virus is under control and the economy is able to effectively absorb it,” according to a government statement.

Highlights of the Liberal government’s fall economic plan include:

Increasing the maximum rate of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to 75 per cent for the period beginning December 20, 2020 and maintaining this rate until March 13, 2021; as well as extending the current rates of the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support until March 13, 2021. Both programs will be there for businesses until June 2021.

Boosting the size of its interest-free loan program for small businesses by 50 per cent to help them weather the pandemic, with half of the top-up forgivable if the loan is repaid by the end of 2022. The $20,000 top-up of loans, provided through financial institutions and Export Development Canada, will be rolled out in December and can be applied for through March 31. Up to $10,000 of each tranche of the loan is forgivable if the loan is repaid by the end of 2022.

Middle and low income families entitled to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will get temporary support of up to $1,200 in 2021 for each child under the age of six. Families that qualify for the CCB and earn a net income of $120,000 or less will receive the money in four tax-free payments of $300 each. Families earning a net income above $120,000 would be entitled to half that payment and would receive it along the same schedule. Child care agencies in the provinces and territories and in First Nations will also get quarterly $300 payments for every child they care for under the age of six.

Eliminating interest on repaying the federal portion of the Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans in 2021-22, a move the federal government says will provide $329.4 million in repayment relief to 1.4 million Canadians.

Providing support for Canadians to make their homes greener and more energy efficient. Canadians will be able to qualify for grants of up to $5,000 for work to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. The Home Energy Retrofit program will cost $2.6 billion over 7 years, starting in 2020-21. The funding also will cover the cost of providing one million free EnerGuide efficiency assessments and pay for the recruiting and training of auditors to perform the work.

Since many Canadians are now working from home, the Canada Revenue Agency will allow those “with modest expenses” to claim up to $400 as a tax deduction for working from home without having to keep a detailed account of their expenses.

Changes are being made to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive for prospective homeowners in some of Canada’s most expensive real estate markets. The changes will allow eligible buyers in Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto to purchase a home worth up to 4.5 times their household income, up from the current cap of four times annual income. It also raises the maximum household income threshold to $150,000 from $120,000. The federal government says this move will make first-time buyers in those cities eligible to buy a home for as much as $722,000 from the current $505,000.

Removing GST/HST from face masks and face shields. The initiative will cost $95 million over two years, starting in 2020-21.

Requiring foreign-based companies selling digital products or services in Canada, like Netflix, to register for, collect and remit the GST/HST on their taxable sales. The proposed tax is expected to increase federal revenues by $1.2 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22.

Start applying GST/HST to digital platform-based short-term rentals in July of 2021. Vacation home rental companies and websites such as Airbnb will be affected by the move which is expected to raise $360 million in new revenue over five years.

Supporting Canada’s hardest-hit industries, like tourism, hotels, arts and culture, and the air sector, new support including the new Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program.

In addition to the financial supports announced, the federal government said it is working on a comprehensive national child care program which will map out and implement a plan for early learning and child care in Canada. Noting that more women than men have been forced to stay home to care for their kids during this pandemic-induced recession, because of mounting child care costs and a lack of available spaces, the economic statement said that “Canada cannot be competitive until all Canadian women have access to affordable child care”.

Further details on the program will be outlined in Budget 2021.

The federal Liberals also promised to set new national standards and establish a new $1 billion Safe Long-term Care Fund that will help provinces and territories protect seniors.

The fiscal update projected the deficit will reach $381.6 billion by the end of March 2021. This projection is a significant increase from the $343.2 billion forecasted this past July. However this projection is a best-case scenario and the deficit could jump as high as $390 billion, depending on factors such as the severity of future shutdowns and the rate of COVID-19 infections, the federal government warned.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a vote on the fall economic statement will test the confidence the House of Commons has in his government. He was however confident of enough support on account of the proposed fiscal assistance for businesses and houses.

Failure to gather the necessary support during such a vote would mean the minority government falls, which could plunge the country into a federal election contest.