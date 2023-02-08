Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s much awaited health-care funding deal with provinces and territories fell short of the $28 billion a year Canada Health Transfer premiers asked for, but still provides a substantial amount of money.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday morning that they (all the premiers) were “grateful” but needed “certainty moving forward”.

“We’re grateful for the offer, we are grateful for sitting down with the prime minister but we want sustainability, we need certainty moving forward, not just for a few years, five or 10 years, but decades to come,” Ford said.

On Tuesday, Trudeau announced that the federal government will increase health funding to provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding. This included an unconditional $2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) top-up to address immediate pressures on the health care system, especially in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgeries.

A five per cent CHT is guaranteed for the next five years, which will be provided through annual top-up payments as required. This is projected to provide an additional $17.3 billion over 10 years in new support, according to federal figures. The last top-up payment will be rolled into the CHT base at the end of the five years to ensure a permanent funding increase, providing certainty and sustainability to provinces and territories. With this guarantee, the CHT is projected to grow by 33 per cent over the next five years, and 61 per cent over the next 10 years.

Provinces must uphold the Canada Health Transfer Act’s criteria, ensuring no extra billing and user chargers for insured health services, to maintain eligibility for their full CHT.

The deal also includes $25 billion over 10 years to advance shared health priorities through tailored bilateral agreements that will support family health services, health workers and backlogs, mental health and substance use, and a modernized health system in each province and territory.

“These additional federal investments will be contingent on continued health care investments by provinces and territories,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement announcing the deal.

Provinces and territories must also share health information.

“We must also work together to collect, share, and use health information to strengthen and improve the delivery of health care while continuing to support our health care workers,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos stated.

A sum of $1.7 billion over five years will support hourly wage increases for personal support workers and related professions, as federal, provincial, and territorial governments work together on how best to support recruitment and retention.

Ottawa has also proposed $150 million over five years for the Territorial Health Investment Fund in recognition of medical travel and the cost of delivering health care in the territories.

In addition, the government will work with Indigenous partners to provide additional support for Indigenous health priorities. This includes $2 billion over 10 years to address the unique challenges Indigenous Peoples face when it comes to fair and equitable access to quality and culturally safe health care services.

“Today’s announcement is about strengthening our health care system to address existing challenges and provide Canadians with the safe, high-quality care they need and deserve, including when it comes to mental health,” Trudeau said. “Building on the lessons of the pandemic, we will continue to take a Team Canada approach to deliver the best results for patients, support our health care workers, and protect our health care system now and into the future.”

Provincial and territorial governments must develop “action plans” describing how they plan to use the funding and measure improvements to their systems.

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones are set to meet with federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc to discuss the details of proposed new money in Toronto on Thursday.