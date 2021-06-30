Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today participated in the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum and announced nearly $180 million to advance gender equality around the world. The Forum is a global gathering on the topic of gender equality, which has been convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women, amplified longstanding inequalities they face, and threatens their hard-fought progress worldwide. The Generation Equality Forum is a critical opportunity for bold and collective action to align our global efforts, renew our momentum, and accelerate progress to achieve gender equality, so all women and girls can reach their full potential,” Trudeau said.

According to a statement from the PMO, during the event prime minister underlined the concrete actions that Canada is taking to ensure women and girls can succeed in the country and around the world. To address inequalities in unpaid and paid care work internationally, Trudeau announced $100 million in new support for low and middle-income countries that will help increase women’s ability to participate in the economy, in education, and in public life.

The prime minister also announced nearly $80 million in new funding for women and girls through action coalitions at the Generation Equality Forum, the statement said. This includes allocating $50 million from Canada’s $300 million pledge to the Global Partnership for Education, to address social and institutional barriers to girls’ education, and an additional $10 million in emergency support to the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage and promote the rights of girls. It also includes $18.45 million in funding for five targeted projects to address inequality and discrimination faced by LGBTQ2 communities, to support gender-lens investing, to strengthen civic education and democracy abroad, and advance gender equality in parliaments and legislatures.

Building on significant funding support for women’s rights and feminist organizations in developing countries, Canada will also support the co-creation of the Global Alliance for Sustainable Feminist Movements. This new partnership will create a new, dedicated space to address challenges that women and girls face towards achieving equality, including through funding and by enabling better planning among donors and feminist movements. Canada has been working in partnership with the Ford Foundation and the Equality Fund, as well as other governments, philanthropic entities and women’s organizations and funds, to co-design this alliance.

Trudeau also announced that Canada will join the Global Alliance for Care, whose goal is to address the burden of care that hinders economic opportunities for women and to accelerate an economic recovery with equality in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.