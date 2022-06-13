Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time this year and says he feels okay because he has been vaccinated.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating,” Trudeau tweeted. “I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots.”

He encouraged Canadians who have not been immunized against the coronavirus to get vaccinated to protect our healthcare system, each other and ourselves.

The Canadian prime minister who is currently isolating, previously tested positive in January of this year, as did two of his children. His wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau had tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.