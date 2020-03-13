Trudeau to be in quarantine after wife tests COVID-19 positive (Ld)

Ottawa, March 13 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be quarantines for a period of 14 days after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said in a statement.

Although the Canadian leader has exhibited no symptoms of the disease, “he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” but will not be “tested at this stage”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Thursday night.

There was also no risk to those who have been in contact with the Prime Minister “recently”, the office added.

Meanwhile, the First Lady “is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild”, the statement said.

Health care workers will “reach out to those who have been in contact with Gregoire Trudeau as they deem necessary”.

Gregoire Trudeau has also issued a personal note thanking those who have reached out to her.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said.

Gregoire Trudeau showed flu-like symptoms on Wednesday evening after she returned from Britain where she carried out speaking engagements.

Local media reported that the couple’s three children have not shown symptoms.

While self-quarantining himself, Trudeau was expected to address the country on Friday.

“The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow,” the office statement said.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Trudeau over phone on Thursday, discussing developments related to the disease, the White House said in a statement.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is the 158th Canadian to test positive for the virus that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

The country has not reported any fatality so far.

