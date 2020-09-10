Trudeau to hold cabinet retreat in preparation for throne speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will hold a Cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Ontario, on September 14 and 15.

As the world continues to face the ongoing threat and impacts of the global pandemic, the Cabinet retreat will focus on maintaining vigilance across the country to protect Canadians from COVID-19, and ensure they are supported throughout this global health and economic emergency, said a media statement.

Cabinet will also discuss the path to recovery and how we can build a more resilient Canada that is healthier and safer, cleaner and more competitive, and fairer and more inclusive for everyone. The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous peoples, global partners, stakeholders, and businesses on these important issues.

The upcoming retreat will also be an opportunity to look forward as the government prepares to present a Speech from the Throne on September 23.

“Together, we continue to face significant challenges, but also opportunities, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to meeting with Cabinet to continue working on our plan to keep everyone safe and healthy, and to build a more resilient Canada – one that is fairer, greener, and more inclusive for everyone,” Trudeau said in the news release.