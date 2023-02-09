Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that true secularism is ensuring that benefits of different government schemes reach all the beneficiaries.

“We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale,” Modi said in Rajya Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Upper House.

“To ensure that cent per cent beneficiaries avail the welfare schemes, and that cent per cent benefit reaches them, we chose a path of ‘saturation’. Our government marches on such a path of honesty that ‘saturation’ is the true ‘secularism’ for it,” the Prime Minister said.

“Achieving ‘saturation’ means no discrimination whatsoever, as the discrimination breeds corruption.

“We have committed to ‘saturation’ where we want the benefits of every scheme to reach 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. This is true ‘secularism’, and we are working honestly towards achieving it,” the PM added.

Modi further said that the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme has enabled transfers worth Rs 27 lakh crore to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

“The transparency brought has saved Rs 2 lakh crore of the nation from seeping into the ‘wrong ecosystem’. The Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity has been truly transformative,” he said.

Modi said that the BJP government has transformed the working culture with the help of the power of technology.

“Our focus is on increasing the speed and enhancing the scale. In this Amrit Kaal, our aim is 100 per cent saturation of schemes,” he added.

