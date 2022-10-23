ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

True ‘sikandar’: 9-year-old singer, family’s sole earner, floors Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan cherished the performance of 9-year-old Harsh Sikander to the song ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye’ on a singing reality show.

She called him a true ‘sikandar’ (warrior) after listening to the story of his struggle, that how after his father’s demise he is the sole earning member of his family. He earns his livelihood by singing devotional songs at Jagratas.

She said: “I am really happy today, and you sang really well. You truly are a ‘sikandar’ in my eyes. I looked at your mother when you were singing, and after that, I couldn’t hold back my tears.”

Neeti added that his voice is so divine that it has reached to the Almighty and he will be blessed with all the happiness.

“You sang a song for Maa Durga and your voice must have reached her. I am so sure that your life will be a lot happier after today. I really want you to earn respect for yourself so that people buy tickets to listen to your singing. I really hope you never face monetary issues in your life. Your performance has really touched my heart,” she added.

Contestants in the age group of 3 to 13 years are judged by popular singers and judges Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’.

The singing reality show airs on Zee TV.

