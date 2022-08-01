New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANSlife) All good things must come to an end, and so the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week 2022 saw veteran designer Anamika Khanna close the fashion extravaganza with style, structure and sensuality.

An Experiment, as it was titled featured spectacular Indian silhouettes, textiles and sentiments, bringing together something old an something new. The silhouettes were a juxtaposition of structure and deconstruction, inspired by the “goddess”. Attention to detail saw pattern making techniques which were modern, unpretentious and sophisticated. The designer also referenced tribal India with jewellery like arm cuffs, nose rings, anklets, bangles and long chains. The colour palette featured Khanna’s signature tones of ivory and red, sombre blacks, and a pop of jewel tones. Stemming from an extreme need for change and pushing boundaries, her collection was “an open field for experimentation.”

Actor Rajkumar Rao was the showstopper for the evening. Rao walked the runway in a black suit draped over a multi-layered necklace, the perfect combination of grunge and glamour.

