True to his nature, Jaswantji fought illness with immense courage: PM

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Former Defence Minister Jaswant Singh passed away early Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the sudden demise of the 82-year-old veteran leader.

“Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singhji. True to his nature, Jaswantji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years,” Modi tweeted.

Singh passed away at R&R Hospital. “Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6.55 a.m. today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative,” a hospital statement read.

The former Minister was a close aide of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaee and had handled important portfolios during the former PM’s tenure and was a powerful leader of his time.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singhji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

“Shri Jaswant Singhji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he added.

Speaker Om Birla also remembered Singh as an efficient politician and Army officer.

